Bexhill launches leasing service

The provider will now offer leasing arrangements to brokers and their clients.

Bexhill UK, a premium finance provider for brokers, has launched a new leasing service to put leasing arrangements in place for broking firms or their clients.

Bexhill explained that these arrangements are usually used for commercial investments such as new IT systems, motor fleets or other large scale commercial equipment.

The provider has appointed Phil Crockatt as business development director to head up the leasing division.

According to Bexhill Crockatt is a leasing specialist with 20 years' experience of advising firms on their leasing arrangements. He joins from Accolaide Finance where he was sales manager.

Brokers

Bexhill director Chris Meyer commented: "Because we are innovative, nimble and financially robust, we can move fast to develop new financial products and services. We listen to our broker clients and we're always looking ahead to new ways of adding value.

"We're delighted to add this further string to our bow and to welcome Phil Crockatt to the team.

"Brokers can now conveniently keep their premium finance and leasing finance arrangements all in one place and can also offer our leasing services to their commercial clients."

Bexhill also launched a peer to peer lending platform in 2016.

