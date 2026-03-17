M&A expert ‘sceptical’ over Intact’s UK broker investment push

The move by the wider Intact Group to acquire a stake in a UK broker is unlikely to lead to a tide of others doing something similar.

That is the view of MarshBerry managing director Olly Laughton-Scott, who noted people had “short memories” given the recent track of insurers investing in brokers such as Axa with Bluefin and Groupama with Bollington Wilson and Lark.

In response to a question from the Broker Expo roadshow audience in London last week about whether he expected others to follow Intact, which acquired a minority stake in top 100 broker Adler Fairways parent UKGI Group last year, Laughton-Scott said: “I am sure they