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Allianz to cap personal broker renewals to help them be more competitive

Glyn Hughes

Allianz is planning to cap renewal premium increases for its brokered personal lines business to help intermediaries retain customers, Insurance Age has learned.

Speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference earlier this week, the insurer’s new managing director of personal broker, Glyn Hughes, also highlighted that it was reviewing its product portfolio with landlord being considered, whilst private clients and brokered pet remain off the agenda for now.

Hughes joined Allianz in February from Ageas, replacing Nicola George, attracted by the opportunities afforded at the insurer.

I have ambitions that are greater than the current plan

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