FSCS confirms zero broker levy in 2026/27

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed brokers will not pay a levy in the 2026/27 financial year, delivering on its intentions set out in November.

The move means a fourth year in a row of zero payments from the general insurance distribution pot in which brokers sit.

The FSCS noted it is not expecting any new firm failures in the class.

RelatedFSCS reveals early forecast of no broker levy in 2026/27

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has indicated brokers will not have to pay a levy in 2026/27 which would keep the rate at zero for the fourth year in a row.

“Compensation continues to relate mainly to payment protection insurance claims