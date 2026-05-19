Newly launched Momentum AR buys Devon-based broker

Start-up broker Renata Group has purchased Devon-based Abbot Insurance Consultants, as part of its long-term strategy to expand its UK footprint.

Gary Boome launched the Bournemouth-based broker Renata in November 2025, offering commercial and personal lines insurance products as an appointed representative of Momentum Broker Solutions.

Renata claimed the deal strengthens its position within the UK insurance market, enhancing its ability to deliver tailored insurance solutions and advisory services to a broader client base.

RelatedBournemouth-based broker launches

Gary Boome has launched Bournemouth-based broker Renata Group, offering