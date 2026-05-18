Biba to strengthen stakeholder engagement with head of public affairs hiring

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Amy Cox as head of public affairs who has committed the trade body will remain a “a constructive friend and trusted voice for government”.

Cox, pictured, will lead Biba’s public affairs activity, particularly focusing on advancing the manifesto priorities and strengthening long-term strategic engagement with government and key stakeholders.

The association launched its 2026 manifesto titled ‘Economic Resilience’ in January at the Houses of Parliament.

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The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Shayne Halfpenny-Ray, social affairs manager at