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Ageas CEO Middle promises open dialogue and transparency over restructure programme

people and processes

Ageas UK CEO Ant Middle has committed to transparency and clarity as he acknowledged the insurer’s restructure affects people’s lives with it seeking to almost halve its workforce by 2029.

The provider employs 3,800 people across Ageas UK and Esure, supported by 400 outsourced roles. Last Thursday it announced this will be cut to 2,000 staff and 900 outsourced roles.

Speaking to Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in Manchester after the news broke Middle said he was taking the responsibility of communicating and leading the integration and reorganisation “incredibly seriously”. 

There’s no immediate change in those spaces today, and we’ll work

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