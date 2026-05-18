Allianz Commercial CDO Ktenidis targets e-trade growth in Northern Ireland and sub-£10,000 risks

Allianz UK Commercial is seeking to grab its share of a £2bn opportunity by converting manually traded sub-£10,000 premium risks to digital.

The insurer is also looking to launch e-traded products in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Those are two of the ambitions of newly appointed chief distribution officer Alex Ktenidis, who took on his new position last month.

Previously director of digital and Allianz Legal Protect, Ktenidis, pictured, replaced Nick Hobbs, who stepped down as CDO and chairman of Allianz Engineering Inspection Services, leaving the business after 25 years.

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