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Acturis Worldwide reveals revenue and operating profit in inaugural accounts

Money

Acturis Worldwide, the parent company of the software house since Astorg upped its investment in 2024, has revealed £25m of operating profit and £220m of revenue in its first set of accounts.

European private equity house Astorg first invested in the technology specialists in 2019 taking a minority share and increased its stake to 52% in July 2024.

While the first set of results create a benchmark for the firm they cover a 15-month period from the investment to 30 September 2025.

Our expanding international footprint allows us to bring proven and innovative efficiencies to new markets, driving technology in insurance globally.Theo Duchen, Acturis

The filing at Companies House did not

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