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FCA warns firms of fake texts in two-step bank details scam

Warning sign

The Financial Conduct Authority has sounded the alarm about scam MyFCA text messages and has urged firms not to share any information including bank details.

The regulator reported on 15 May the fake messages were warning of a data breach and trying to get businesses to call an 0800 number, at which point the scammers may ask for bank account details.

RelatedFCA warns on fake letters 

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of fake letters claiming to be from deputy CEO Sarah Pritchard and referencing a fake FCA employee.

“Some of these texts are designed to look like they come from the same sender we use for MyFCA one-time passcodes to login to your

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