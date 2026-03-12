FOIs reveal no brokers directly involved in motor insurance taskforce

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed insurance brokers and intermediaries did not directly form part of the Motor Insurance Taskforce review, in its response to a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age.

However, a separate FOI to the Department for Transport showed the British Insurance Brokers’ Association participated in several meetings.

Neither the FCA nor the DfT were able to share how many hours they invested in the taskforce.

Quizzed on the topic the FCA stated it does “not formally track or record the number of hours spent on individual projects”. While the DfT responded that it “did not record the specific amount of working hours spent working on the motor insurance taskforce”.

