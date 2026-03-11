Axa updates two products

Axa UK Commercial has made enhancements to its offices and surgeries, and digital mini fleet products.

The insurer detailed the updates to offices and surgeries policies included changes that doubled some of the insured limits and “make it simpler for customers to understand”.

Axa claimed the refreshed policy wording simplifies the language so it’s more accessible for customers.

Product enhancements include updates to acceptance limits and sums insured available:

Buildings limit increased from £2m to £3m per location Turnover limit increasing from £8m to £12.5m Overall contents limit from £500k to