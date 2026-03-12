Q&A: Pen’s Nick Wright

Nick Wright, chief business development officer at Pen Underwriting, tackles its recent M&A quietness, capacity in the market and the benefits to brokers from niche products. He updates on the goal of hitting £1.75bn GWP by 2030, streamlining its agency base and shares why he thinks the Gallagher-owned MGA will “go from strength to strength” as he forecasts casualties in the space in the next few years.

In a year full of developments, Pen started with a boost to its capacity with QBE in a £420m package in January. Then, in July, it expanded its relationship with SiriusPoint, signed a solicitors’ PI deal with Bridgehaven in August and revealed a £350m expansion with Zurich in December.

It depends on which MGAs. There’s no getting away from the market is in a different place than it was 18 months ago. And therefore, in certain sectors, there’s