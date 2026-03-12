Allianz UK prevents almost £174m in fraud in 2025 record

Allianz UK’s fraud team detected and saved nearly £174m in fraudulent claims in 2025, a record level for the insurer.

Some £3.3m was recouped every week, Allianz calculated, with fraud savings up 10.5% compared to £157m in 2024.

Over 34,200 insurance fraud cases, including a ghost broker pocketing more than £133,000, were identified by Allianz UK last year.

This built on over 15,800 insurance frauds uncovered across personal, commercial and specialty lines worth £92.6m in the first six months of 2025.

Fraudsters are continuing to evolve their tactics in multiple areas of insurance, including submitting fake claims