Watch brokers discuss whether MGAs are outmanoeuvring insurers in commercial combined

Car overtaking at high speed
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Commercial combined remains one of the most complex and relationship-driven areas of the insurance market, yet brokers increasingly report frustration when placing non-standard or emerging risks.

Slow underwriting decisions, unclear appetite, and limited dialogue can create placement blockages that impact client outcomes and trading relationships.

With this mind Insurance Age, in association with Dual, is hosting a webinar to explore why placement friction occurs and what needs to change to rebuild trust and improve collaboration between brokers, insurers, and MGAs. 

Taking place on Wednesday 18 March at 10am an expert panel including Marc Smart, deputy head of London Markets at Verlingue

pets5
ManyPets confirms social media clone

Pet insurance managing general agent ManyPets has confirmed a customer was contacted by an X account impersonating its brand and has issued a warning on how increasingly convincing scammers can appear.

Nick Wright Pen Underwriting 2024
Q&A: Pen’s Nick Wright

Nick Wright, chief business development officer at Pen Underwriting, tackles its recent M&A quietness, capacity in the market and the benefits to brokers from niche products. He updates on the goal of hitting £1.75bn GWP by 2030, streamlining its agency base and shares why he thinks the Gallagher-owned MGA will “go from strength to strength”.

Brendan McCafferty
McCafferty leaves chair role at BDH

Brendan McCafferty has left Top 100 Broker BDH, Insurance Age can reveal, with the business confirming it was an ‘amicable’ departure and there are no plans to replace the now former chair.

Fine warning
Aviva responds to Direct Line’s £10.6m fine

Aviva has confirmed it was fully aware of the ‘historical’ accounting errors that have led to the Prudent Regulation Authority hitting Direct Line Group with a £10.6m fine and stated there will be no impact on the integration or the financial benefits it expects from the takeover.

