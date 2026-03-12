ManyPets confirms social media clone

Pet insurance managing general agent ManyPets has confirmed a customer was contacted by an X account impersonating its brand and has issued a warning on how increasingly convincing scammers can appear.

A spokesperson for ManyPets told Insurance Age: “As soon as we were notified, we took immediate action by reporting the account to both the FCA and X, and by alerting customers through messages on our website, emails and social media channels. Based on our information, no customers were financially impacted by this impersonation.”

The regulator revealed on 10 March that scammers had been using the details @CareLineCrew on X.

