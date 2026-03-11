McCafferty leaves chair role at BDH

Brendan McCafferty has left Top 100 Broker BDH, Insurance Age can reveal, with the business confirming it was an ‘amicable’ departure and there are no plans to replace the now former chair.

McCafferty, pictured, joined Academy Insurance Services as chairman in July 2023 when private equity house Blixt Group invested in the firm.

It was rebranded, to BDH Group, as revealed by Insurance Age last September, with Gordon Crosbie appointed as its new CEO.

Crosbie was tasked with overseeing a restructure of the group with three operating segments: Premierline (which was acquired from Allianz in March 2024), AIB (acquired in October 2024), and BDH Insurance Broking.

Premierline distributes