TL Dallas expands North Yorkshire footprint opening Harrogate office

TL Dallas has opened in Harrogate focusing on its high-net-worth offering, increasing its footprint in North Yorkshire.

The Bradford-headquartered broker claimed the move comes as the family and employee-owned insurance firm continues to invest in regional growth.

It added the office opening forms part of a wider strategy to build on sustained organic growth, “whilst maintaining its position as one of the UK’s largest independent insurance brokers”.

Caroline Pullich, pictured right, group head of private clients at TL Dallas, will lead the firm’s high-net-worth client offering from the Harrogate base, working