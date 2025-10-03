Less than a week to go until Broker Expo – sign up now
Broker Expo is less than a week away, sign up now to secure your place at the NEC in Birmingham on 9 October.
The free-to-attend event for brokers is celebrating its 20th anniversary of bringing brokers, insurers, MGAs, trade associations and investors as well as regulators and policymakers together to network and build valuable relationships.
Grab your place now to be part of the community of over 1000 brokers hearing from over 100 speakers, renewing old acquaintances and making new ones.
In a business-useful day attendees will benefit from interactive sessions and workshops on topics ranging from schemes to cyber insurance, personal lines and high net worth to property, commercial business, artificial intelligence and more.
Make sure you are there to listen, learn and get the questions you have answered.
Countdown
In our countdown series Stuart Danskin, director of underwriting for the Arch Insurance UK regional division, has shared his top advice for brokers wanting to place specialist liability business, and offered insights on Arch’s product clinic at the upcoming event.
Matt Hicks, co-founder of Recorder, has also previewed its product clinic at Broker Expo, and asserted the shift away from broad, catch-all generic products is a gift for intermediaries – but only if they lean into it.
Don’t miss out on being there by signing up today.
