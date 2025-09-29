Broker Expo Countdown 2025: Arch’s Stuart Danskin

As we count down to Broker Expo next week, we caught up with Stuart Danskin, director of underwriting for the Arch Insurance UK regional division, who shares his top advice for brokers wanting to place specialist liability business and insights on Arch’s product clinic at the upcoming event.

You’re taking part in the 2025 Broker Expo. What can delegates expect from your product clinic?

Every broker has risks that are challenging to place. Arch’s product liability clinic gives them the opportunity to sit down with our underwriters who can discuss the complexities of these risks. Our strapline for the clinic is – ‘Real cases. Real solutions. Real underwriting expertise’.

At the Broker Expo, we’ll be giving local market brokers access to the type of specialist product liability expertise that’s usually only available in the London Market.

The clinic will be run by Mark McGrady, our head of casualty, and Rashida Mtungi, underwriting team manager for our Birmingham office who are both highly experienced in handling complicated, specialty risks and will be on-site to provide tailored guidance on brokers’ real-world placement challenges.

There has been a lot of talk about 2025 being a softer, more competitive marketplace. What advice do you give colleagues to help them gain an advantage when looking to close deals?

In a softening market, it’s important for underwriters to fully understand the complex product liability landscape as well as the specific needs of local brokers and their clients.

For our underwriters, often that means delving that bit deeper into the exposures and asking the right questions to ensure we can offer a high-value product at a competitive rate.

A competitive market is also one in which you need to focus on what differentiates you. For Arch, our service and willingness to take on complex risks differentiates us.

Having proactive communication and regular face time with our brokers and their clients is an essential part of the service our empowered underwriters deliver. This is particularly important for those difficult-to-place risks, which can be anything from renewable energy products to advanced material manufacturing.

Our sweet spot includes those quirkier, innovative businesses that don’t fit neatly into standard underwriting boxes.

For example, we’re strongly positioned to write risks that have exposures in the US. So, we’re encouraging our underwriters to really focus on these types of exposures where we can truly make a difference for our brokers.

What’s your top advice for brokers wanting to place specialist liability business confidently?

I think the best piece of advice is to make sure your insurer is a partner to you and collaborates with you throughout the risk placement process – particularly when you are dealing with what can be highly complex exposures.

Often a broker will meet a potential client who is looking to purchase speciality liability cover for a unique or particularly complex sector. We want our brokers to know that Arch can support them – not just with capacity but with genuine local expertise, the opportunity to use our surveyors, risk management solutions and collaborative underwriting.

In every branch, we’ve got specialists in areas ranging from decarbonisation and electrification to advanced materials and life sciences.

Our underwriters work directly with our brokers to understand the nuances of each client’s exposure. This ensures we can structure suitable coverage and pricing that accurately matches the risk profile.

We’re here to help with those complex risks many carriers won’t even consider. So, if you encounter a risk or sector you’re unfamiliar with, be it nutraceuticals or satellites, we’ve got the right person for the risk.

What are your expectations for the UK broker market next year and how are you planning to make sure your business has a positive 2026?

The broker market has undergone a period of considerable consolidation. This environment highlights the importance of building strong, strategic insurer-broker relationships backed by a robust service proposition. This is something we work hard to maintain with all our broking partners, providing stability throughout all market conditions.

It’s all about maintaining regular direct contact with our brokers to ensure we’re delivering relevant solutions across all our products.

These frequent touchpoints are hugely beneficial for us, the brokers, and the clients.

And as we move into 2026, we’ll continue to maintain that close contact and keep providing the straight-through access to specialist experts in the regions that helps set Arch apart in a crowded and competitive marketplace.

Broker Expo turns 20 this year. What were you doing when you were 20?

Twenty years ago, I was in my final year of my business degree, realising I needed to knuckle down!

The insurance sector at that time wasn’t on my radar, but oddly a few years before, I had completed a school survey to show what my future career might be – and the answer? Insurance underwriter.

Not sure what that says about me, but answers on a postcard, please…

Arch is presenting at the Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 9 October. It is free for brokers to attend, so sign up now by clicking here.