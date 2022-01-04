Aston Lark makes first deal of 2022
Aston Lark has bought Hove-based Mainstay Insurance for an undisclosed sum.
Mainstay was founded in 2013 by managing director Richard Gorrill and offers bespoke commercial insurance and risk management solutions.
The broker specialises in the leisure industry, property owners, and professional indemnity.
Reputation
Peter Blanc, Aston Lark group chief executive officer, said: “Richard and his team have a fantastic reputation and I’m delighted that they chose Aston Lark for their future home
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Markerstudy buys BGL Insurance
- Review of the year: Covéa's Sue Coffey
- Blog: Five themes that could shape the insurance industry in 2022
- Blog: Industry trends to look out for in 2022
- Fresh founder Lisa Powis awarded BEM in New Years Honours List
- Year in Review: Ross Barrington, Markerstudy
- Review of the year: RSA's Kevin Demmon