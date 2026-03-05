Aviva posts UK commercial growth as Direct Line boosts GWP to over £9bn

Aviva grew UK commercial premiums by 7% to £3.85bn last year as it improved the combined operating ratio in the line to 93.9% from 95.4%.

With the deal for Direct Line completing last July it added a six-month boost to UK personal lines which surged 50% to £5.4bn.

As in commercial lines the undiscounted COR also improved, by 0.4 percentage points to an identical 93.9%.

Aviva has many in-built advantages which set us up well for future success, including our unrivalled scale with almost 22 million UK customers, our diversified model and market-leading technology.Amanda Blanc, Aviva

The insurer noted: “We continue to be disciplined