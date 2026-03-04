 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Adler Fairways strikes deal post-Intact investment in parent UKGI

buy
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Adler Fairways has expanded buying County Antrim-based McCarroll McConnell & Co to “create a strategic presence” in Northern Ireland.

As revealed by Insurance Age, Intact Financial Corporation invested in Adler Fairways parent company UKGI Group last year.

The Top 100 Broker noted MCC will continue to operate under the McCarroll McConnell & Co brand.

RelatedIntact invests in Top 100 UK Broker Adler Fairways’ owner UKGI Group Top 100 UK Brokers 2025: £10m – £12.5m of UK general insurance revenue Adler Fairways completes first buy of 2025 

According to its website, MCC provides both private and commercial motor, home, leisure

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: