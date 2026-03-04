Adler Fairways strikes deal post-Intact investment in parent UKGI

Adler Fairways has expanded buying County Antrim-based McCarroll McConnell & Co to “create a strategic presence” in Northern Ireland.

As revealed by Insurance Age, Intact Financial Corporation invested in Adler Fairways parent company UKGI Group last year.

The Top 100 Broker noted MCC will continue to operate under the McCarroll McConnell & Co brand.

According to its website, MCC provides both private and commercial motor, home, leisure