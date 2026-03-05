Storah promises brokers more to come as Aviva reaches sub 94% ‘North Star’ COR

Aviva grew gross written premium and policy numbers in a “challenging” SME market, Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance at Aviva, confirmed to Insurance Age, as he promised further broker focus after its 2025 results.

Aviva delivered an improved combined operating ratio of 93.9% on UK business as gross written premiums grew to £9.25bn and operating profit jumped to just over £1bn.

When the overall COR stood at 94.9% at the end of 2024, he had described getting to below 94% as the “North Star ambition”, indicating then that the timeline was within three years or less.

Reaching the goal relatively early has left Aviva feeling “really good about our business and our trajectory”, Storah, pictured, said.

“We’ve held