 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Admiral breaks £1bn barrier for UK motor profit in 2025

Alistair Hargreaves of Admiral
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Admiral’s UK insurance business has reported a 11% jump in profit to £1.09bn in 2025 (2024: £977bn) on a turnover of £5bn (2024: £5.1bn) with motor contributing £1.02bn (2024: £955m) and household, travel and pet £62m (2024: £22m).

The ‘all-time’ record UK motor profit was underpinned by an underwriting result of £795m (2024: £753m) with a core combined ratio of 80.5% (2024: 74.7%). It added it saw a 70% decline in Ogden benefits in 2025 of £30m (2024: £100m).

We completed the integration of More Than, continued to enhance our product range, and increased our investment in technology, data and artificial intelligence.Milena Mondini de Focatiis, Admiral

In total, Admiral underwrote 9.6m risks in 2025, up from 8.8m in 2024

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Personal

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: