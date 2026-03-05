Admiral breaks £1bn barrier for UK motor profit in 2025
Admiral’s UK insurance business has reported a 11% jump in profit to £1.09bn in 2025 (2024: £977bn) on a turnover of £5bn (2024: £5.1bn) with motor contributing £1.02bn (2024: £955m) and household, travel and pet £62m (2024: £22m).
The ‘all-time’ record UK motor profit was underpinned by an underwriting result of £795m (2024: £753m) with a core combined ratio of 80.5% (2024: 74.7%). It added it saw a 70% decline in Ogden benefits in 2025 of £30m (2024: £100m).
We completed the integration of More Than, continued to enhance our product range, and increased our investment in technology, data and artificial intelligence.Milena Mondini de Focatiis, Admiral
In total, Admiral underwrote 9.6m risks in 2025, up from 8.8m in 2024
