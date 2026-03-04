Polaris MD Banga on growth with MGAs, AI and initiatives to expand digital trading

“There had been this perception that imarket is only for insurers. It’s great to see four MGAs now actively trading on it,” Polaris managing director Vivek Banga has told Insurance Age.

Yesterday, Insurance Age revealed that digital trading platform imarket handled £454m of premium in 2025 with policies traded rising to just over 547,000.

Alongside its results, industry-owned Polaris also named Pen Underwriting and Geo Underwriting as MGAs active on imarket, adding to the previously publicised Chapman and Stacey Underwriting and inaugural MGA Eaton Gate.

