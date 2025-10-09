Broker Expo 2025: The more specialist the broker, the stickier the customer
Specialising and being an expert in a field means “your customer base will be stickier,” Simon Mabb, head of UK regions at AssuredPartners, claimed this morning.
At the Broker Expo 2025 in Birmingham, Mabb, pictured second left, said: “And it’s very much still an advised sale, even when using technology to take out some of the hard work to allow [staff] to spend more time with the customer, whether that be over the telephone or face-to-face.”RelatedInterview: Superscript CEO Chris Barclay Biba 2025 Countdown: Markel’s Jo Sykes
However, in The Broker of 2030 – surviving and thriving in a disrupted market session, he did also note there is a place for
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
SRG launches international team
Specialist Risk Group has formed a new team in its international pillar, who will work with global clients and brokers to place insurance programmes for UK subsidiaries of overseas corporates.
Bspoke looks to the next level
New Bspoke CEO Ryan Gill targets becoming the leading niche and specialist MGA in the UK market as he highlights a pipeline of acquisitions, new products and investments in systems and platforms to hit the goal.
PIB reveals first purchase since Gallagher talks ended
PIB Group has bought general insurance specialists Guernsey-based Ross Gower Group, expanding its presence in the region.
Home insurance premium falls accelerate in Q3
Insurance premiums for home insurance continued their downward trajectory in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest data from Pearson Ham Group’s General Insurance Price Index.
Interview: John Page, CEO of DR&P Group on the journey from £3m to £32m Ebitda and the vision for £55m
“We’ve never positioned ourselves as a consolidator. We’re really keen to be the brokers’ broker,” DR&P group CEO John Page tells Insurance Age.
HSB launches cyber insurance and incident response solution for SMEs
HSB has launched a cyber and incident response solution for micro and small businesses in the UK and Ireland with revenues up to £10m.
Arch names Cleary as Leeds branch manager
Arch Insurance UK Regional Division has appointed Martin Cleary as Leeds branch manager, joining from Bravo Network.
Carrow launches UK accident and health products
Carrow Insurance, a specialist managing general agent, has launched accident and health covers in the UK, tailored for corporate and affinity business.