Polaris calls for input from brokers to develop e-trading standards

Polaris has issued a call for brokers to get involved in the development of common question sets and fields so that the industry can continue to innovate and improve the range of e-traded products, Insurance Age can reveal.

The industry-owned body explained that it manages standards which include the common agreed lists of questions and answers that underpin e-traded products.

It detailed that it currently manages 350 codelists with over 35,000 individual values attached to them.

The