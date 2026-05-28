Register now for the Broker Expo Roadshow in Bristol on 11 June

Insurance Age’s Broker Expo Roadshow is coming to Bristol on 11 June, sign up now to secure your spot, free for brokers.

With just a fortnight to go registering gives brokers access to all the practical insight on offer at the half-day event at The Bristol Hotel – the Doyle Collection.

The roadshow has been carefully created to bring together brokers for focused discussion around the issues shaping the regional and wider market.

The agenda is packed with inspiring speakers and hands-on learning, making the Broker Expo Roadshow Bristol a must attend event as the ideal place to spark ideas, strengthen relationships, and keep a competitive edge.

Delegates will hear from experts drawn from Biba, Adler Fairways, Brown & Brown, Sustain Insurance Brokers, SenseRisk and Partners&.

Topics under discussion span:

When winning business goes wrong: trading decisions in a market that don’t make sense

Why clients leave, why they stay: the reality behind service, price and loyalty

The risks no one is pricing properly: what gets missed in a competitive market

Networking sessions

Backed up with networking sessions and a complimentary networking lunch don’t miss out on the chance to have meaningful conversations at this cross‑market learning experience.

Sign up now and secure your spot.

The roadshow will also be taking place in Manchester on 10 September with the headline event at the NEC in Birmingham on Thursday 8 October 2026.