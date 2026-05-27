Aviva PL CEO Morris: DLG now a non-issue for brokers
Aviva’s takeover of Direct Line is coming up less and less in the insurer’s conversations with brokers, according to its personal lines boss.
Speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester earlier this month, Owen Morris told Insurance Age that the £3.7bn deal first accepted in December 2024 and greenlit by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority in July the following year was not a major point of conversation with intermediaries.
The CEO of personal lines at Aviva said: “It does not come up as much anymore; I think people are interested in new product launches like pet. Some
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