Fresh out the oven broker Pizza launches cashback model for drivers

Digital broker Pizza Insurance has launched a cashback model for claim-free drivers as part of its partnership with price comparison site Quotezone.

The deal has marked Pizza’s first major distribution collaboration and a key milestone for the business as it has begun trading.

Pizza’s ‘Slice Back’ model will reward drivers who go a full year without a fault claim with a cash payment. The approach has been designed to incentivise safer driving while giving something back to customers who don’t claim, it noted.

‘Slice Back’ is a simple idea: if you drive well, you should see some of that value returned. It’s designed to encourage better driving