 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Fresh out the oven broker Pizza launches cashback model for drivers

car
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Digital broker Pizza Insurance has launched a cashback model for claim-free drivers as part of its partnership with price comparison site Quotezone.

The deal has marked Pizza’s first major distribution collaboration and a key milestone for the business as it has begun trading.

Pizza’s ‘Slice Back’ model will reward drivers who go a full year without a fault claim with a cash payment. The approach has been designed to incentivise safer driving while giving something back to customers who don’t claim, it noted.

‘Slice Back’ is a simple idea: if you drive well, you should see some of that value returned. It’s designed to encourage better driving

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: