Top 100 UK broker joins the Insurance Fraud Bureau
The Insurance Fraud Bureau has added Tempcover to its membership, integrating the specialist broker’s data into the anti-fraud network.
The move follows on from fellow Top 100 UK broker and short-term motor insurance expert Dayinsure joining last month as the IFB’s first new member of 2026.
The IFB detailed that demand for flexible cover has “grown rapidly” and by coming on board Tempcover is creating “a two-way data exchange”.RelatedDayinsure joins IFB
Top 100 UK broker Dayinsure has joined the Insurance Fraud Bureau as its first new member of 2026.
The bureau explained this is delivered through connecting the broker’s insights
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