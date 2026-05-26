Verlingue grows again in 2025, EBCam deal price revealed

Top 100 UK broker Verlingue Holdings grew profits and turnover in 2025, maintaining its long-running expansion streak.

Turnover rose 4.2% to £24.97m, as post-tax profit increased 6.6% year-on-year to £2.94m.

RelatedVerlingue UK returns to buying with Cambridge firm

The turnover growth has followed on from 6.8% in 2022, 8% in 2023 and 13.7% in 2024.

On 18 December 2025, Verlingue bought Cambridge-based employee benefits and financial planning specialist EBCam, in its first purchase since 2023.

Given the timing, the buy had a minimal impact on the financial year’s turnover figure, adding just over £90,600 to the pot