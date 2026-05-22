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Interview: Gallagher’s Karen Greenhalgh

Karen Greenhalgh

Karen Greenhalgh, head of broking and placement for the commercial division at Gallagher in the UK, details her route into insurance, being one of the very first recruits when the US giant entered the retail market, and following her recent promotion her vision for her new role at the consolidating behemoth.

Greenhalgh, pictured, started her career as a trainee broker at HSBC looking after mid-market clients before it sold to Marsh, a deal struck at the end of 2009 that completed in April 2010.

When an opportunity came up to join Zurich she leapt at the chance to get a “rounded view” of insurance and see the market from both sides.

“It was character building, in a sense,” she recalls. “We had a fantastic trading relationship with Zurich so I felt I knew them as an organisation.

“To jump over the fence

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