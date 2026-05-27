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Coversure adds sixth new office of 2026 with Watford opening

Nabeela Qureshi
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Coversure Insurance Services has strengthened its presence in Hertfordshire with the launch of a new Watford operation.

The network reported that the latest office is its sixth addition this calendar year, and is led by Nabeela Qureshi, pictured, who brings more than 20 years of insurance industry experience.

RelatedCoversure expands with faith-based insurance brand Dharam Rakshak 

Jensten-owned Coversure has opened its first new office this financial year, with an existing member launching a standalone faith-based brand.

In a statement, Coversure added Qureshi’s leadership marked “another positive step forward in

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