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Award-winning Bartlett boosts profit in 2025

profit-graph

Post-tax profit at Bartlett Group rose 81% to £2.39m in the year ended 30 September 2025, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

The increase more than reversed the drop seen in the previous period. In the 2024 financial year, it had fallen to £1.32m from £1.79m.

The Leeds-headquartered business includes a Top 100 UK broker alongside wealth management and employee benefit offerings.

Total turnover was up 4.3% year-on-year to £20.09m.

The document detailed that the headcount at the debt-free business was stable at 169, compared with 162 the year before.

Seven divisions

Within the risk and insurance broking arm, there were seven

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