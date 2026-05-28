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Broking Success: Kally Shane, H&H Insurance Brokers – beyond transactional

Kally Shane, head of H&H Insurance Brokers. Thanks
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

Kally Shane, head of H&H Insurance Brokers, outlines plans to collaborate more with its sister companies and how education is vital as agricultural firms diversify into multiple avenues.

H&H

GWP: £13m

Staff numbers: 35

Specialisms: Farming/agriculure/rural and commercial

Locations:  Carlisle, Kirkby Stephen, Wigton, St Boswells, Hexham, Durham and North Allerton

How was H&H founded?

H&H group is our umbrella [company], and there are three subsidiary companies within that: H&H Insurance Brokers, H&H Land and Estates, which is land agents and chartered surveyors and property. And then the larger part of H&H being Harrison & Hetherington, which links back into the founding livestock

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