Broking Success: From undesirable to undeniable – Matt McCall, Raw Material Cover
Raw Material Cover founder and CEO Matt McCall describes his journey with his specialist waste and recycling broker as a Cinderella story. He speaks to Jonathan Swift about being invited to the ball at Lloyd’s and the plans for wholesale and international expansion.How did you get your first management position?
When I was [at Homeserve] I booked a week off work but said I am going to come in and mirror a manager during my holiday.
It got feedback upwards that I was doing this and the director of call centres came down and asked if I had really booked a week off and my career went ‘woof’ afterwards as I went through the roster of people they wanted to look at and ended up being sales manager, sales coach…You made your mark in broking at Gravity Risk Services
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