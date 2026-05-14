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Biba 2026: Faulkner and Briggs named winners of Young Broker of the Year award

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    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

George Faulkner, managing director of Merlin Insurance and Jack Briggs, senior commercial account executive of KGJ Insurance Group, have been named the two Young Broker of the Year 2026 award winners by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

The judges highlighted they chose to recognise two winners this year as it reflected the exceptional calibre of candidates and the outstanding achievements demonstrated across the field.

About the award

The Oliver Rose Biba Young Broker Award is judged by a range of independent insurance professionals and recognises the career progression, sector participation, professional education and development of Biba member brokers aged 35 years or younger.

The award was renamed in the memory of the late

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