Biba Conference to return to Manchester in 2027

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed Manchester will be hosting the 2027 conference on 12 and 13 May.

The conference is heading back to the city which has been home to the event for over a decade.

Related‘Time:To’ named Biba conference 2026 theme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled ‘Time:To’ as the theme for its 2026 conference to be held on 13 to 14 May next year.

The 2026 edition was held this week with the theme of ‘Time:To’.

Speaking at the close, Biba Conference director Emma Chapman said: “It has been an incredible show and we thank all the attendees, exhibitors and