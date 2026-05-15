People Moves: 11 – 15 May 2026

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Ventis, Arch, Premium Credit, FCA and Thomas Carroll.

Ventis names new business development underwriter

Peter Mitchell has joined commercial and residential real estate managing general agent Ventis as new business development underwriter.

The primary point of contact for a panel of Ventis’ mid-market brokers, he will be responsible for writing new business on this panel and managing ongoing relationships in the mid-market space.

With over a decade of experience as a trading underwriter