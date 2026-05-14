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Biba 2026: Biba achieves manifesto goal with Financial Services Bill

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    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has achieved its number one manifesto issue with the Enhancing Financial Services Bill being announced in the King’s Speech.

Announced yesterday, the Bill will be introduced for the 2026/27 parliamentary session.

Graeme Trudgill, Biba CEO, said: “The Enhancing Financial Services Bill is essential and it is extremely positive news. It means that the great work that has been announced to reduce regulatory inefficiencies, reduce the frictional cost of regulation and improve productivity can now be taken forward and become a reality. 

For Biba members, the detail will be important. Our aim is for the Bill to be a

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