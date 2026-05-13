Biba 2026: Brokers need to ‘operationalise’ data to meet emerging risk challenges

The operationalisation of data is becoming more important in helping brokers and their clients make better decisions in an increasingly volatile world.

That was one of the conclusions of this morning’s session Time:To Adapt: Broking, Emerging Risks and Building Resilience at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference.

Broadly the panel chaired by Gallagher UK CEO Michael Rea, pictured left, agreed on the emerging risks the industry and its clients are facing.

Rob Kemp, head of Commercial Risk Solutions for the UK, pictured right, cited four which were trade, not least the geopolitical volatility and its impact supply chain; workforce