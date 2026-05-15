Partners& launches in Manchester

Partners& is launching in Manchester describing the investment in the city as a ‘statement of intent’.

The new North West hub will serve 15 staff in Greater Manchester and more than 40 employees across the region.

RelatedPartners& opens South West hub

Partners& has opened an office in Bristol and recruited two protection advisors.

The Top 100 UK broker detailed the space and facilities are the “ideal location” to access clients across the region.

Phil Barton, group CEO at Partners&, said: “Investing in Manchester is a statement of intent. Manchester is a thriving city, with many of the growth