Biba 2026: Griffiths & Armour’s Carl Evans wins Francis Perkins Award

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has named Griffiths & Armour’s Carl Evans as the winner of its 2026 Francis Perkins Award.

The judges selected Evans because of his commitment and contribution to the trade body and the wider insurance industry, Biba noted.

The chair of the professional risks division at Griffiths & Armour, he was a member and chair of Biba’s Larger Brokers’ Advisory Board until last July, being replaced by Marsh’s Alistair Fraser.

Carl has dedicated an incredible amount of time to Biba, leaving the boards and committees he was part of in great health.Graeme Trudgill, Biba

Evans was also a member of