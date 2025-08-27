Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Touchstone Underwriting’s Mike Patston

As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Mike Patston, managing director of exhibitor Touchstone Underwriting who promotes face-to-face conversation and explains why if brokers educate clients on peace of mind; they’ll likely pay for certainty.

You are exhibiting at the 2025 Broker Expo. Why should delegates come and visit your stand?

Nothing replaces a face-to-face conversation. At our stand you’ll find:

Senior underwriters and management ready to discuss our product range and advise on any client business that you need support with.

A sneak peek at what new products and changes are coming up over the next year.

Our handy two-page product overview flyer and some goodies.

Drop by and say hello. Have feedback? We’d love to hear your suggestions on how we can improve and drive our product and service roadmap forward.

There has been a lot of talk about 2025 being a softer, more competitive marketplace; what advice do you give colleagues to help them gain an advantage when looking to close deals?

Price will always matter, but winning in a soft market means emphasising value and coverage depth:

Educate clients on the true cost of gaps in cover – underinsured claims erode profits faster than a slightly higher premium. Engage your underwriter early – pre-submission calls iron out questions before your client does the rounds for price. Package value – ancillary covers, claims support, bespoke warranties or additional tools – to shift the conversation from “cheapest” to “value for money.”

Educate clients on peace of mind – they’ll likely pay for certainty, not just a bargain.

Is AI all a load of hype; the future of insurance; or something in between?

AI is here to stay, but we think of it as a tool, not a replacement. The broker-underwriter relationship remains untouchable. AI makes us faster, but it will never substitute the trust built over years of collaboration.

Outside of AI what do you see as being the biggest factor that will help sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?

While technology continues to move at pace, it’s likely that the real strength of the UK broking sector will come from fundamentals we already know well: relationships, advice and expertise.

Brokers who invest time to properly understand their clients’ operations and concerns tend to deliver more meaningful support, not just policy renewals, but ongoing guidance and reassurance.

Risk advice is becoming increasingly important too. Many clients aren’t just looking for someone to secure insurance, they want someone who can help them navigate exposures and offer insight. That’s where brokers can add real value.

And specialism often makes all the difference. Those who focus on specific industries or niche risks are more likely to build technical credibility and become the go-to for their clients. It’s not just about knowing insurance, it’s about understanding the landscape those clients operate in.

Ultimately, these aren’t just “nice-to-haves”, they could be what set brokers apart in a market that’s more competitive and relationship-driven than ever.

Broker Expo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year; what were you doing when you were 20?

Until the late ’90s, I was working in reinsurance, gradually learning the ropes of the industry. Then I moved to a company that acquired a Lloyd’s broker, and that’s where things really started to take shape for me. I was still fresh-faced and wide-eyed, just trying to soak it all in.

Looking back, those early years laid the groundwork for everything that followed. Running an MGA today wasn’t remotely on my radar back then—but I’m glad I stuck with it.

What are your expectations for the UK broker market next year and how are you planning to make sure your business has a positive 2026?

We see 2026 as a year of growth driven by specialist covers and stable rates. We will continue to offer consolidation deals among brokers, opening collaboration and referral opportunities.

By sharpening our service and deepening our specialist expertise, we aim to continue to empower brokers to capture more business, foster stronger client loyalty and make 2026 our best year yet.

Touchstone Underwriting is exhibiting at the Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on the 9th October. It is free for brokers to attend, so sign up now by clicking here.