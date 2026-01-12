Robins Row boss reveals details of buying liquidated broker’s renewal rights

Peter Evelyn, managing director of Robins Row, has shared how the deal to acquire MPI Brokers’ renewal rights came to be and revealed the size of the book.

Michael Pettifer Insurance Brokers, trading as MPI Brokers, went into creditors’ voluntary liquidation on 21 November.

Robert Cooksey of Bridgestones was appointed as liquidator for the Surrey-based broker.

Peter Evelyn, managing director of Hampshire-headquartered Robins Row – which provides rural, private clients, personal insurance and commercial insurance – told Insurance Age, the rights for renewal deal came from the liquidator.

