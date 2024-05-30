Reminder – The 2024 UK Broker Awards deadline is 7 June
With a deadline of 7 June you have just over a week left to get your entries in for the 2024 UK Broker Awards.
The only ceremony dedicated purely to brokers will take place on 10 October, during the second ever UK Broker Week, and celebrates the very best that the profession has to offer.
Held at the Vox, NEC, Birmingham, the categories cover everything from digital excellence to claims, schemes to customer engagement, deals and training, as well as acclaiming the best personal lines, commercial lines and overall broker of the year.
With a closing date of next Friday [7 June at 5pm], the UKBAs are free to enter.
So don’t delay, get working on your entries today. You have to be in it to win it!
For more information, including entry advice and how to book tables, click here.
