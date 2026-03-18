FCA to join Biba on autumn regional tour again

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed the Financial Conduct Authority will again join its Tour of the Regions in the autumn.

It will be the third year Lisa Sturley, head of insurance at the FCA, and her team, have attended the tour.

Biba’s senior team will meet with members across the regions to discuss the issues affecting brokers, which influences the Biba Manifesto.

The tour will visit 11 locations with wider knowledge forums hosted in five regions. Last year it attracted more than 1,000 attendees.

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The British Insurance Brokers’