Seventeen opens 2026 M&A account with double deal

Seventeen has struck a brace of deals snapping up Citrus Healthcare and Smith England Insurance Brokers adding £12m in gross written premium to the group.

Both purchases join James Hallam, the group’s UK retail division.

The acquisitions are Seventeen’s first of the year after a quiet 2025 when it made only one. This had followed on from being the joint-third most active consolidator in the UK market in 2024 with 11 broker buys.

In return, we provide support, investment, and operational expertise to the leadership teams, enabling them to maintain their entrepreneurial spirit and achieve their long-term growth aspirations.Oliver Thorne, Seventeen

Kent